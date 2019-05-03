Lake Gladewater reopens, Lake Jacksonville remains closed as water levels decrease

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Several East Texas lakes are reopening after heavy rain and high water levels forced them to close.
Both Lake Jacksonville and Lake Gladewater were closed Thursday morning following the heavy rain and storms that passed through East Texas overnight.
As of Friday morning, Lake Gladewater has reopened.
According to the city of Jacksonville, while water levels have decreased, officials have made the decision to keep Lake Jacksonville closed.
While Lake Tyler was not closed, the boat ramps on the lake and Lake Tyler East have been closed.
