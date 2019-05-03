East Texas Ag News: Defending your lawn from grubworms

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - The June bug population is growing, and you’ve probably seen them around your home at night.
It’s a native bug, with more than 200 species throughout the U.S. You may recall c-shaped grubs eating grass roots in Saint Augustine grass, those are the larva of the June bug.
In high populations under your turf grass, you may see blotchy, discolored patches of lawn that is missing much of its root system. This is a direct result of these grubworms.
Adult June bugs feed on leaves of trees and other ornamentals in your landscape.
It’s uncommon for the adult insect to damage a tree, but lawns with a history of grubworm damage will still benefit from the proper application of a turf insecticide.
You should do this four to six weeks after you see the last June bug. This way, the next generation of larvae can be easily controlled.