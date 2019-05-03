Daylon Mack signs with Baltimore Ravens

Daylon Mack
By Ashley Slayton | May 3, 2019 at 4:14 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:22 PM

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Daylon Mack is officially a Baltimore Raven.

The defensive tackle announced the news via Twitter with a photo of him signing what appears to be a contract.

Mack was the 160th pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played high school football with the Gladewater Bears before attending Texas A&M University.

Mack was heavily recruited out of high school, committing to Texas A&M University in front of a live national audience.

He participated in the 2019 NFL Combine after having a breakout senior year with the Aggies.

Mack spoke with reporters about the new Ravens class and about how he got his nickname, “The Mack Truck.”

