+Daylon Mack signs with Baltimore Ravens

GLADEWATER, TX (KLTV) - Daylon Mack is officially a Baltimore Raven.
The defensive tackle announced the news via Twitter with a photo of him signing what appears to be a contract.
Mack was the 160th pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played high school football with the Gladewater Bears before attending Texas A&M University.
Mack was heavily recruited out of high school, committing to Texas A&M University in front of a live national audience.
He participated in the 2019 NFL Combine after having a breakout senior year with the Aggies.
Mack spoke with reporters about the new Ravens class and about how he got his nickname, “The Mack Truck.”
