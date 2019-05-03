Crews repairing flood-damaged roadways in East Texas

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) -
The torrential rains and heavy flooding led to several road closures in East Texas, with various 'road and bridge' crews working hard to repair damage.
From Smith, Gregg and Upshur counties, numerous roads were swamped by high water and it's that volume of water that causes the earth underneath roads to give way.
East Lake drive near lake Gladewater, Pomegranate road, Jupiter road, Silver Spruce, Almond road, all showing damage that rushing water can do.
"With the flash floods we've been having, the amount of rain, it's kind of washed a lot of spots out," says Upshur county roads and bridge worker Gary Powell.
Upshur county road and bridge crews were at several locations repairing and in some cases rebuilding washed out roads and culverts.
"Here on Pomegranate road you got a couple of big valleys over nearby and they catch all the rain and channeled it down to one area, washed out all the fence and exposed the water and phone lines," Powell says.
It’s the massive volumes of water that permeate and get underneath the surface a road that workers are concerned with.
A concern as well for law enforcement for roads that become hazards to motorists.
"With the water moving like this it could have very well peeled the asphalt out or washed the road out from underneath it, and you're not going to know it," says Rusk county sheriff Jeff Price.
And there's only so many crews to do the work.
"It means long nights, having to get out and pick up trees, fix flooded roads. So some sunshine would be nice," says Powell.
Some roadways will remain closed until crews can make necessary repairs.
You can check with your area road and bridge department for information.
