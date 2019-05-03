Congregation Beth El to host Holocaust Memorial program Sunday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Congregation Beth El is hosting a community-wide Holocaust Memorial program on Sunday, May 5.
The program is free and the entire community is invited to join Rabbi Neal Katz at this Yom Hashoah/Holocaust Memorial, where the community will remember the millions of souls lost in the atrocities of the Holocaust.
“Yesterday (Thursday ) happened to be Holocaust commemoration day for the Jewish community around the world. A lot of communities around North America are celebrating with friends this coming Sunday,” Katz said. “That’s what we’re going to be doing this coming Sunday... a program of Holocaust commemoration.”
Beth El is home to a Torah scroll that was saved from the ashes of the Holocaust, and there will be a special reading from that scroll at the service.
There will also be a special presentation from a member of Congregation Beth El who was part of the transport and rescue of Danish Jews to Sweden during the war.
“She’s going to share her story of her family and her successful rescue and growing up in Sweden and then back in Denmark,” Katz said.
The program will memorialize the victims with songs of remembrance by the Beth El Choir, prayers, readings, and a special candle lighting ceremony that will include Rev. Dr. Stuart Baskin, Councilwoman Linda Sellers and Dr. Bob Sterken.
“Beth El has really been at the forefront of being involved in the community and so we have a lot of friends within the congregation and outside the community who want to come and spend the afternoon with us and so we’ve got some people from UT Tyler, people from city council, some local pastors who are going to be involved as well. Just helping us have that hour to memorialize the Holocaust because it’s not just a Jewish conversation and a memorial, but it’s for the entire community,” he said.
Katz says the entire community is invited because the Holocaust commemoration is not just a Jewish story.
“It’s a story for humanity because in the Israeli version of this holiday, it’s not just a day of commemoration for the Holocaust but it’s also a day of commemoration of the Holocaust and remembering the heroes — the non-Jews — who helped save so many Jewish lives during the Holocaust. So, for us, it’s not just a commemoration but it’s also a chance to revisit those lessons and those messages about how to move forward together,” Katz said.
The rabbi touched on the fact that the Jewish community has been the target of recent attacks and the increased number of reported antisemitic incidents across the country.
“We’re in a very difficult time right now... We know what happened six months ago in Pittsburgh. We know what happened this past weekend in California,” he said.
On April 27, a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in California. One person was killed and three others were injured. In October, a gunman killed 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa.
“The Jewish community is on edge, but one of the nice pieces is that every time something happens we have friends and allies in the community who reach out to us and make sure that we’re okay and lend their support and their love,” the rabbi said.
Sunday’s commemoration will also feature a moment of thanking the community for that support.
“There’s a quote by Elie Wiesel who was a Holocaust survivor. He once said that to forget the Holocaust is to kill twice,” Katz explained. “We take it very seriously in our community to remember, not just for remembering our own past and our own story, but also the lessons that that teaches about moving forward."
The Holocaust Memorial program is Sunday at 2 p.m. at Congregation Beth El, 1010 Charleston Drive, Tyler.
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.