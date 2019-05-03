City of Kilgore: 400K to 600K gallons of partially-treated wastewater spills at plant

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -In the early hours of Thursday May 2, 2019 the City of Kilgore experienced an unauthorized discharge of partially treated wastewater at its Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 270 Angeline St.
The discharge occurred from approximately 4 am to 9 am with approximately 5 inches of rain received in 4 hours, causing localized flooding of Bighead Creek within the City. This resulted in heavy inflow of rainwater into the collection system. In addition to increased flow to the plant, several valves were closed because of the current construction of improvements to the facility. This caused wastewater to overtop several of the treatment units. Once the valves were opened, the spill discontinued and cleanup efforts were initiated.
Current estimates of the amount of discharge are between 400,000 and 600,000 gallons. The partially treated wastewater flowed over land approximately 200 feet into Bighead Creek, then approximately one mile to the point where Bighead Creek empties into Rabbit Creek. There does not appear to be a threat to public health as this area is remote and unpopulated and the spill was very diluted in the flooding of Bighead Creek.
