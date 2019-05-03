City of Kilgore: 400K to 600K gallons of partially-treated wastewater spills at plant

The discharge occurred from approximately 4 am to 9 am with approximately 5 inches of rain received in 4 hours, causing localized flooding of Bighead Creek within the City. This resulted in heavy inflow of rainwater into the collection system. In addition to increased flow to the plant, several valves were closed because of the current construction of improvements to the facility. This caused wastewater to overtop several of the treatment units. Once the valves were opened, the spill discontinued and cleanup efforts were initiated.