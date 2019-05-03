Planting Cantaloupe takes patience, perfect timing

As the vines grow, I’ll have to weave them up thru the support structure, quite possibly tying them up with sturdy string if they won’t stay. As the cantaloupe fruit starts to develop, gardeners need to provide “hammocks” for them so that they won’t fall off. Indeed, the perfect time to harvest cantaloupes is at “full- slip” when the fruit easily separates from the vine. And since you can’t be there to ascertain the exact date, we support them with netting or old t-shirts cut up.