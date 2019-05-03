Apple-blueberry puff pastry by Vic’s Scratch Kitchen

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is a dessert you will want to make over and over again this summer, because it is scrumptious and pairs perfectly with ice cream or frozen custard. Michelle Griffin, owner of Vic’s Scratch Kitchen inside FoodWorx in Tyler, shares her recipe. If you’d like to see more of Michelle’s baked goods, you can find her at the Rose City Farmer’s Market each week.
Apple & Blueberry Puff Pastry
Serves 6
Ingredients
· 1 Sheet Frozen Puff Pastry
· 1 Green Apple, cored, cut in half & ¼ inch sliced
· 1 Red Apple, cored, cut in half & ¼ inch sliced
· Handful of Fresh or Frozen Blueberries
· 2 Tbls Brown Sugar
· ½ tsp Cinnamon
· Powdered Sugar for dusting
· Cream, Ice Cream or Custard to serve with
Directions
1. Line baking sheet with parchment paper
2. Set out 1 sheet frozen puff pastry to defrost (approx. 30 min)
3. Preheat oven 425 degrees F
4. Spread out puff pastry and cut down center to make two sheets
5. Combine brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle half over the puff pastry
6. Place apple slices down center and add blueberries
7. Sprinkle remaining brown sugar & cinnamon mix on top
8. Bake 15-20 minutes until puffed & golden on edges
9. Remove and let cool 5 minutes
10.Dust with powdered sugar and cut into thirds
11.Serve with scoop of cream, ice cream or custard
Vic’s is located at 1523 E. Erwin in Tyler. The phone number is 903-594-4453.
