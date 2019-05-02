NB traffic limited on Loop 323, Front Street after 18-wheeler loses load in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Northbound traffic on Loop 323 is blocked near the intersection of East Front Street after an 18-wheeler lost its load.
According to Tyler police, steel coils fell off the flatbed of an 18-wheeler. Crews are actively attempting to clear the scene.
Northbound traffic is limited at the intersection of East Front Street and Loop 323.
Details are limited at this time.
