Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A brief break in the rain for most this afternoon, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible through the early evening hours. The severe threat this afternoon is low, but you could see some gusty winds and brief but heavy rainfall should any of these storms develop today. Temperatures this afternoon will most likely stay in the 70s thanks to rain and clouds. Still another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected late tonight and again in the afternoon/evening hours tomorrow and they could be heavy at times. Flash flooding continues to be the main concern through Saturday morning. The weak cold front will shift south of the area early Saturday and should bring the rain chances to an end briefly. Some clearing is possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s. By Monday, cloud cover increases and by Monday night more rain will move into East Texas. Current models show the possibility of an additional 2.00″-5.00″ of rainfall by next Thursday morning. High water has already caused a lot of issues this morning, so please be careful if you’re heading out on the road today.