Sulphur Springs police: Woman’s body found morning after her car got stuck in ditch

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - A 44-year-old Sulphur Springs woman’s body was found in a drainage ditch early Thursday morning after a car she and another woman were in got stuck Wednesday night because of high water.
Captain Jason Ricketson, the acting chief of the Sulphur Springs Police Department, said that the woman who died has been identified as Martha Patricia Torres-Regalado.
Ricketson said that at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the two women were stranded near Easy Street when their car got stuck in a water-filled drainage ditch. He said one of the women went to a nearby apartment complex to get help, and when she returned to the vehicle, Torres-Regalado was gone.
According to Ricketson, police officers and firefighters searched for Torres-Regalado Wednesday night, but they were unable to find her. A story on easttexasradio.com stated that her body was found blocks away in a drainage ditch next to a restaurant on College Street.
Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer pronounced Torres-Regalado dead at the scene. Ricketson said Teer ordered an autopsy be performed on Torres-Regalado’s body.
“We’re not expecting there to be any signs of foul play,” Ricketson said.
