Overnight storms cause flooding, downed trees in Longview

Longview, TX (KLTV) - Thursday morning’s rain caused several issues in Longview including impassable and damaged roads. But the city’s drainage system did just what it was designed to do.
The Paul G. Boorman multi-use trail wasn’t for people use today, excessive water was keeping it pretty busy. The flood plain runs from north of Oak Forest Country Club through to Lois Jackson Park eventually running under Highway 80 and to the Sabine, according to Shawn Hara with the city of Longview.
“When we get these huge rain events, it looks about like this. So you’ve got some significant flooding within this area but this is part of the flood way so we know it’s going to happen we expect it to happen and then it’s just a matter of time before letting this water clear out and then we’ll get it cleaned up,” Hara said.
And cleaning up is what the Public Works Department was all about most of the day. On Ruthlynn Drive a tree uprooted and fell across the road creating an arch some just drove under. But crews have:
“Been busy for sure. Working on some of the trees being down in the roadways those kinds of things, and they’ll address some of the street issues as they arise,” Hara stated.
And on Pliler Precise Near McCann in north Longview they discovered an issue around noon. A section of road near Grace Creek had partly washed away. The water had rushed across the road which caved part of it in. A city crew directed traffic while waiting for equipment.
“We know when we have large rain events there is going to be some localized flooding on streets and things where that may occur,” Hara said.
And he says city crews are prepared to deal with it as quickly as possible. Some things residents have to deal with like Gary Evers who had a surprise this morning.
“And saw what I thought was a huge mole and it turned out, I guess the lightning traveled down the roots of that pine tree over there,” Evers revealed.
He says he awoke to a lightning around 2:30 am but didn’t realize it hit a tree in his front yard. He says he’ll get some advice on it.
Shawn Hara says the drainage system worked as it should, and hopes things have a chance to drain away before the next rain.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.