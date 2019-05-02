Smith County jury finds man guilty of robbing prospective vehicle buyer

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has found a man guilty in connection to an armed robbery that occurred in February of 2017 when two men held up a person who was responding to a “for sale” notice on social media.
The trial for Tarryaun Lamar Rodgers was held in Judge Christi Kennedy’s 114th Judicial District Court. The jury will now determine Rodgers’ sentence.
According to a press release, Rodgers and Keelan Rodgers Smith posted a “for sale” notice for a vehicle on social media. The victim contacted them and agreed to meet them at 3 a.m. in Tyler.
When the victim arrived, the suspects displayed guns and took the victim’s money, the press release stated.
Further investigation by the Tyler Police Department turned up two additional suspects in the case - Harley Dee Linton and Kendrick Shaun Warfield. All four of them were indicted for aggravated robbery.
Linton pleaded guilty on June 15, 2017, and accepted a plea deal of five years in prison, and Smith pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2017. He accepted a plea deal of 12 years in prison. Warfield pleaded guilty five days later and took of a plea agreement of 10 years.
Two of the four suspects were featured on KLTV’s Crimefighters.
