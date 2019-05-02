Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of East Texas.
4:27 a.m.:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches counties through 5 a.m.
3.:08 a.m.:
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bowie, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Smith, Upshur and Wood counties through 5 a.m.
12:58 a.m.:
The severe thunderstorm watch for Van Zandt County has been cancelled.
11:49 p.m.:
The severe thunderstorm watch for Camp, Franklin, Morris, and Titus Counties has been cancelled.
10:59 p.m.:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Camp, Cass, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, and Upshur Counties until 11:45 p.m.
10:46 p.m.:
The severe thunderstorm watch for Hopkins and Rains Counties has been cancelled. Other counties remain in a watch until 1 a.m.
10:19 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, and Wood Counties until 11:15 p.m. As of 10:45 pm, the warning has been cancelled.
9:50 p.m.:
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Morris, Titus, and Cass Counties until 10:45 p.m.
9:40 p.m.:
A new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Smith, Wood, Gregg, Upshur, Cass, Harrison, and Marion Counties until 5 a.m.
9:08 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Franklin and Titus Counties until 10:15 p.m.
9:05 p.m.:
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 10:30 p.m. for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, and Rains County. As of 10:13 pm, the warning has been cancelled.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers Camp, Franklin, Titus. Van Zandt, and Rains Counties as well as other counties outside East Texas until 1 a.m. Friday.
KLTV will continue to update you with any new weather information that comes in.