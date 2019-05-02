Several East Texas lakes close after overnight storms push water levels to peak

(KLTV) - Several East Texas lakes have been temporarily closed after overnight storms pushed lake levels too high for recreational use.
The heavy rains overnight Thursday flooded areas like Lake Gladewater, forcing officials to temporarily close the lake off for recreational use. Lake Jacksonville was also closed; Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East remained open, but the boat ramps were closed.
Since the boat ramps were unavailable, fishermen opted to wade out into the water to cast their line.
Gladewater city officials said code enforcement made the choice to close due to high water levels, unsafe boat ramps, and docks being underwater.
With more rain coming, it could be several days before the lakes are back down and safe enough to be reopened to the public.
