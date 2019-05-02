Part of eastbound Pliler Precise Road washed out in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Longview have blocked off the eastbound lane of Pliler Precise Road after floodwaters washed out part of the roadway Thursday morning.
The washout has left a hole on the side of the road where the pavement has crumbled. City crews discovered the issue around noon.
A crew working on the road says they hope to have it fixed today. The water also washed out part of a nearby driveway.
