East Texas (KLTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IS NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH NOON ON THURSDAY. A strong upper-level disturbance is expected to move through tonight. As this happens, strong to severe storms are likely. Very gusty winds, up to 70 mph will be possible in/near the strongest storms. With our ground being nearly saturated from previous rainfall, a flash flooding risk is expected as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under an ENHANCED Risk of severe weather through tonight. This means there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather in/near your area. We will monitor this very closely for you. Strong Thunderstorm Winds and Flash Flooding are the greatest risks, however, an isolated tornado is certainly NOT out of the question, neither is some pockets of large hail. This upper-level disturbance will finally exit the Eastern sections of East Texas by Noon on Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2.50″-6.00″ will be possible over the next 7 days here in East Texas with a few areas getting more than that, so please remain alert while driving. Please remain Weather Alert overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. Another series of upper-level disturbances will move overhead very late on Thursday and into Friday morning. There will be another chance for scattered to isolated thunderstorms during this time frame. We are monitoring this for a First Alert Weather Day, but for now, it is a RED diamond on the Disruptive Weather Outlook Graphic. Please stay tuned. This is a VERY difficult forecast.