7OnScene: Zavala-Garcia returns to Smith County courtroom

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Accused murderer Gustavo Zavala-Garcia returns to the Smith County courtroom on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 26, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.
In March, attorneys for Zavala-Garcia filed a motion to preclude prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. That motion was denied by Smith County Judge Jack Skeen at an April 11 pre-trial hearing.
Attorneys have also filed a motion for a change of venue and a motion to suppress statements made by Zavala-Garcia during an interview with law enforcement. Those motions are expected to be considered at a later date.
KLTV’s Brionna Rivers is at the hearing providing live updates:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.