7OnScene: Zavala-Garcia returns to Smith County courtroom
Accused murder Gustavo Zavala-Garcia appears Thursday in Judge Jack Skeen's courtroom. He's accused of killing Kayla Gomez-Orozco, 10, in November 2016. (Blake Holland/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 2, 2019 at 9:07 AM CDT - Updated May 2 at 9:07 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Accused murderer Gustavo Zavala-Garcia returns to the Smith County courtroom on Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 26, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco.

In March, attorneys for Zavala-Garcia filed a motion to preclude prosecutors from seeking the death penalty. That motion was denied by Smith County Judge Jack Skeen at an April 11 pre-trial hearing.

Attorneys have also filed a motion for a change of venue and a motion to suppress statements made by Zavala-Garcia during an interview with law enforcement. Those motions are expected to be considered at a later date.

KLTV’s Brionna Rivers is at the hearing providing live updates:

