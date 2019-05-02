Nirvana drummer, founding member of Foo Fighters Dave Grohl spotted at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A world-famous musician stopped by an East Texas barbecue spot for some famous grub.
Dave Grohl, Nirvana drummer and founding member of the Foo Fighters, stopped by Stanley’s in Tyler for a bite to eat Wednesday night.
Grohl is in town filming a documentary about mothers of music artists, according to Stanley’s owner Nick Pencis. In 2017, Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, published “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.” Grohl had plans to interview Miranda Lambert’s mother. Lambert, who is from Lindale, is an award-winning country musician.
Pencis said the two talked barbecue, which the drummer cooks as a hobby. The two also discussed other subjects.
“It was just a humbling moment in my life,” Pencis said, describing how Grohl has influenced his own work as a musician. “It was really, really cool. It was strangely surreal.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.