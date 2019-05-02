‘Mortal Kombat’ among 4 inducted to Video Game Hall of Fame

In this April 10, 2019 photo provided by the Strong Museum in Rochester, N.Y., the video games inducted into the museum's World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday, May 2 are shown. In the front row from left are "Mortal Kombat," "Super Mario Kart," and "Colossal Cave Adventure." On the monitor at rear is "Microsoft Windows Solitaire." They were chosen from among 12 finalists that also included "Candy Crush Saga," "Centipede," "Dance Dance Revolution," "Half-Life," "Myst," "NBA 2K," "Sid Meier's Civilization" and "Super Smash Bros. Melee." (The Strong Museum via AP)