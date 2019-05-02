EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers and thundershowers continue this morning. Heavy rain will be the main threat with flash flooding concerns across the area. The rain could end briefly by the middle of the day before another wave of showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures this afternoon will most likely stay in the 70s thanks to rain and clouds. Still another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow and they could be heavy at times. Flash flooding continues to be the main concern through tomorrow. The weak cold front will shift south of the area early Saturday and should bring the rain chances to an end briefly. Some clearing is possible Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s. By Monday, cloud cover increases and by Monday night more rain will move in to East Texas.