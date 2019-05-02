Overnight storms flood roads, delay classes throughout East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Lightning led to a series of fires and heavy rainfall from overnight thunderstorms left flooding issues in several East Texas cities.
Jacksonville officials have closed Lake Jacksonville to all activities until further notice due to overnight storms.
Lake Gladewater is also closed until further notice.
Various school districts have delayed classes due to power outages and flooded roadways.
- Classes will be delayed two hours for Marshall ISD due to the weather.
- Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for Slocum ISD due to power outages and road closures.
- Nacogdoches ISD’s Nettie Marshall Academy of Dual Language will be closed today because of a power outage in that area. Students have been transported to McMichael Middle School, which is located at 4330 Southeast Stallings Drive. They can be picked up by a parent or guardian. The person who does so must be on the list of people approved to pick up the student.
About 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 8500 block of Crooked Trail in the Tyler area. Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Lee confirmed a lightning strike caused the fire. Three children, a man and a woman were home at the time of the fire.
Officials say all were able to safely exit the home.
Crews are also responding to Van Zandt County after a report lightning struck a tank at County Road 3122 and County Road 3121, igniting a fire. A hazmat crews is responding to the scene, Lee said. The roads are blocked off at this time.
In Smith County at 5:30 a.m., sheriff’s office is reporting the following closures:
- Spur 364 west of SW Loop 323 - flooded
- 10,900 block of CR 1141 - tree down
- FM 2868 at Saline Creek - flooded
- 18,000 block of CR 2221 - tree down
- CR 1125 at CR 1113 - flooded
- CR 2110 at FM 15 - tree down
- CR 2143 at CR 2142 - flooded
- 18000 Sunshine Drive - tree down
- CR 257 at CR 294 - flooded
- Big Oak Bay Road south of Hwy 64 E. - tree down, flooded
- FM 848 at Peninsula Drive - tree down
- CR 2110 at the bridge - flooded
- Hwy 135 at Kickapoo Creek between Arp and Troup - flooded
- FM 850 at CR 21 - flooded
- FM 2813 at CR 127 - tree down
- CR 3104 at FM 1252 - flooded
- Lake Placid Road at Hwy 155 - traffic lights out
- Hwy 69 south of CR 137 - flooded
- CR 35 north of I-20 - tree down
In Henderson/Rusk County, officials have closed:
- Jenkins
- Fordall Street
Henderson County officials are asking the public to avoid the following roadways:
- Cherokee Trial
- Kickapoo Subdivision
- West Main Street by West Vale
- Sand Avenue
- Hwy 79 south in front of Lowe’s & Heaton Eye Associates
- Hwy 259 N just passed Hwy 322 right before the loop on the bottom of the hill
- Pine Hill Road near FM 840
In Whitehouse, in the 200 block of Windridge Drive, first responders were called to help another person escape a vehicle that was in the water in a ditch.
In Kilgore, as of 2:30 a.m., police reported the following closures:
- Longview & Hale St (Region VII) closed
- SH 135 SB at railroad overpass closed: Use caution on Willow Springs (beginning to rise)- Use caution at traffic circle on Houston St (draining slowly)
- We’re currently monitoring for road problems, many streets are experiencing minor flash flooding at this time. SH 135 south bound at the rail road overpass is closed due to high water.
- The traffic circle on Houston Street is holding high water near the drainage points.
In Sulphur Springs, police report multiple streets are closed throughout the city until water recedes. Police say several vehicles became stuck in high water.
In Longview, officials have listed the following roads to have flooding, be closed or have red light problems:
- Signal Lights may be on constant red: Hawkins/McCann and Gilmer/Fairmont
- Signal light may be down completely: South/Center
- Flooding: Judson/Pegues, Mobberly St.underpass, Toledo/W Loop281, W Cotton St. near Spur 63, Sabine St/Augusta
- Barricades have been set up: Green/Nelson, Nelson/College, Mobberly/Sylvan, Lafamo/Snoddy, and Toledo/W Loop281
- Trees down: Wells/12thSt, Ruthlynn/McCann
Pittsburg police also sent out a warning saying the area may be seeing localized flooding. They said that not all areas may be barricaded and asked people not to endanger their lives or those of first responders by driving into floodwaters.
Gladewater police said that Shell Camp Road is closed due to flooding.
In Smith County around 1:00 a.m., Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department confirmed they were heading out to a water rescue on County Road 313.
Tyler police have reported traffic issues at the following locations, just after midnight
- East Cumberland between Broadway Avenue and Paluxy Drive is closed
- North Spring Avenue at East Queen Street
- W. Erwin Street at North Glenwood
- 1500 block of Bellwood Road
- W. 6th Street at at South Englewood
- A tree is down in the roadway and barricades are up at 1200 block of North Spring Street.
- A tree is down across Calloway Road between Old Troup Highway and Lazy Creek.
- At 1:15 a.m., a water rescue call was necessary when a person needed help getting safely from a vehicle in the 12000 block of Spur 364 in Tyler. Multiple reports of flooding were reported across the city of Tyler.
Houston County road closures: Trees are reported down on SH 21 East, FM 2022, FM 227 and US 287, according to Lufkin TxDOT.
Angelina County road closures: FM 2497 South near Diboll in Angelina County due to possible flooding. Utility crews are working to remove downed utility lines and clear debris from US 69 North near the Idylwood Subdivision in Lufkin.
Nacogdoches County road closures: FM 95 is blocked by a large tree about 3 miles north of State Highway 7 East.
A wreck involving an overturned 18-wheeler is causing delays on US Highway 59 at FM 2497 near Diboll.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.