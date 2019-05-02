East Texas Ag News: Cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
These are from the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett. Price averages for all feeder steer and heifer weight classes ended steady to three dollars lower.
Slaughter cows and slaughter bulls ended one to two dollars higher.
Buying interest at the market is strong, considering the board was backed up eight to ten dollars the past several days. The East Texas Livestock Market says the fundamentals remain intact although the technical side suffered a meltdown.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay traded fully steady to light movement.
The recent rain across East Texas and the rest of the state deterred producers from accessing their fields and caused flooding. The next hay crop could be delayed due to weather.
