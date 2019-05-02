Continuance granted for suspect in string of gang-related shootings in Smith County

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man arrested in connection to a string of gang-related shootings was back in court on Thursday morning.
Kristian Perdomo, 25, is charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested in December following five fatal shootings within 10 days across Smith County. More than a dozen others were also arrested in the investigation.
Judge Christi Kennedy granted a motion on Thursday continuing Perdomo’s plea agreement to July 11, with pretrial set for July 12. For now, trial is set to begin on July 23 at 8:30 a.m.
Perdomo’s attorney requested at least 45 more days to go through interviews, 911 calls, and jail visits. The defense also said their expert in the case has not yet met with Perdomo. They’re also waiting on DNA analysis results from the Department of Public Safety along with gunshot residue analysis.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.