Bowie County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in 30-year-old murder case

BOWIE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Bowie County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the 1988 shooting death of Gene Downs resulted in an arrest April 9.
The suspect in the case has been identified as Lee Morris Hamburg, 52, according to a press release. Hamburg was extradited from California and booked into the Bi-State Jail on a first-degree murder charge on Tuesday.
Hamburg’s bond amount was set at $500,000.
According to the press release, Downs was found dead in his home on Oct. 23, 1988. He had been shot multiple times, and his vehicle had been stolen.
“Investigators submitted evidence to the FBI and several other agencies, but the suspect was unknown, and the case grew cold,” the press release stated. “In late 2018, the FBI updated their Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and was able to identify a potential suspect in this case.”
On April 9, Bowie County Sheriff James Prince, Investigator Chad Ford, and Captain Rocky McCarver traveled to Rocklin, California, and interviewed Hamburg about his involvement in the crime, the press release stated.
“The interview resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for Lee Morris Hamburg for the offense of murder,” the press release stated. “The Rocklin, CA Police Department assisted in the arrest of Lee Morris Hamburg and he was booked into the Placer County, CA Sheriff’s Office Jail.”
Hamburg refused extradition until after he appeared at a hearing in California on Monday. On Tuesday, Bowie County sheriff’s investigators traveled to Placer County, California, and transported Hamburg back to Texas.
Hamburg confessed to killing Downs, the press release stated.
