Black bear sighting caught on camera in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A video of a black bear in an East Texas county is getting a lot of attention on social media.
The cell phone video was captured in Cass County on April 27, and shows the reddish-colored bear running near some cabins.
Allison Colle takes care of the bears at Caldwell Zoo and says these sightings don’t happen very often.
“Still not really common," Colle said. “But there have been a couple of sightings in the last couple of years, so it’s been really exciting. Nobody has reported anything for a while, so this is one of the first, especially local like this."
About 100 years ago, these animals could be found all across East Texas. Over time they slowly disappeared, but have been spotted more and more often over the past decade. Black bears are a protected species in Texas and if you shoot one, you could face big fines or even jail time. Colle says if you come across one of these animals, just leave it alone.
“For the most part, wild animals are actually more afraid of you then you are of them" Colle said. "So if you see a black bear, the best thing to do is to leave it alone and let it do it’s own thing. It’s not going to bother you, if you don’t bother it.”
Video Credit: Karah Bradshaw
