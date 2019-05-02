2 children, 2 adults saved from car during Rusk County swiftwater rescue

RUSK COUNTY , TX (KLTV) - Four people were rescued after their car was stranded in flooded waters in Rusk County.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, New London, Kilgore fire and rescue are on scene of a swiftwater rescue on County Road 1114 near the Rabbit Creek Bridge. Overton rescue, Rusk County rescue also responded to the scene.
Patrick Dooley with Rusk County OEM reported there is a car stranded in the water. He reported at about 9:19 a.m., two adults, one infant and one child were rescued from the vehicle unharmed.
Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department advised motorists to avoid the area while the rescue is underway.
Heavy rainfall from last night’s storms have flooded roadways and caused closure throughout East Texas.
