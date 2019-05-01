Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas. Here’s the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. We are expecting several rounds of strong to severe storms to pass over East Texas tonight and tomorrow. Any storms that we see this morning/early afternoon will be mainly isolated to above I-20. There will be multiple locations that will remain dry today. As we head into the late evening a slow-moving line of storms will begin to move into our northern counties and will make its way into central counties overnight. Once the main line of storms passes over your area, showers will follow behind and will hang around for most of the overnight hours. We will see a few dry hours early on Thursday but yet another round returns in the late afternoon. The biggest threats that we are monitoring at this time are gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. We could see rainfall accumulations of up to 5 inches in the next 48 hours. Be sure you stay weather aware and have your First Alert Weather App downloaded. Over the weekend we will get a break from the stormy weather and we will even see some sunshine Sunday and Monday. As we head int he the middle part of next week will we begin to see wet weather again.