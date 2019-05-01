Families of hospital stabbing victims speak to accused killer in court

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - It was a long-awaited day for all of those who were impacted by an East Texas man’s deadly knife-wielding rampage at a hospital that resulted in the deaths of two people.
Kyron Templeton’s pleading guilty and being sentenced was long-awaited justice for victims and family members of victims. It was a day they had waited more than five years for.
Victims and family members, who requested their images not be used, had their opportunity to address Templeton. Some vented anger.
“You’re just as guilty in 2013 as you say you are today. This was all uncalled for. It’s horrendous and horrific, you’ve destroyed a lot of people’s lives,” said one relative of victim Harris Teel.
Through most of the proceedings, Templeton remained stoic and unemotional even though some very emotional victim impact statements.
“Because of what you did in 2013, our Thanksgiving that year was spent in intensive care with our dad and his surgeon,” said another family member.
As Templeton pleaded guilty, the announced life sentences for the murder charges and an additional 60 years for the other charges visibly pleased family members.
“You will never know. Mr. Templeton, what it’s like to lose somebody this way, never know the excruciating pain of losing a part of your heart,” said a family member of victim Gail Sandidge.
Templeton was remanded to the custody of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, to be turned over to the Texas Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.
