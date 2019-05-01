TJC announces sole finalist for president position

TJC Chancellor and CEO Dr. Mike Metke noted that the Board of Trustees conducted a national search to find the right person to lead TJC. “There were 83 applicants from across the USA and beyond. After knowing Dr. Mejia for nearly three decades, I was especially pleased by how he rose to the top in such a strong pool of finalists. It’s gratifying to search far and wide and then affirm that we have world class talent right here. Dr. Mejia will start a new chapter of TJC history and take this College to new heights, working together with a Board that is second to none.”