Storm sirens in Longview were just a test

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Don’t be alarmed. Those storm sirens heard in Longview earlier today were just part of a test.
According to a tweet by the Longview Fire Department, the city was scheduled to test its early warning sirens at noon Monday.
“The @CityofLongview will test the Early Warning sirens today at noon,” the tweet stated. “Remember, we recommend that you have more than one way to receive weather warnings.”
The tweet also urged Longview residents to visit Longview’s CodeRED link for information on how to sign up for the city’s mobile alert app.
The CodeRED app informs citizens in times of severe weather and emergency situations.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.