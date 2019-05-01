Spring termite invasion can lead to house troubles

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Termites might not be seen, but it doesn't mean the insects aren't there. East Texas homeowners must be aware of the looming threat.
Tony Santangelo, the owner of Innovative Pest Control, said swarmers, or termites, are busiest at work in the spring and added the recent weather has caused more swarmers to pop up.
“The termites that we have in East Texas, they are going to swarm during the day. Like I said, they are going to swarm around 80 degrees, about 80 percent humidity,” Santangelo explained.
Pest experts say that with a strong subterranean population in the city, it’s only a matter of time before the termites find your home.
“People tend to think when they have termites in their house, they that colony is eating that part of the house and that’s not what’s happening. That colony is probably eating at 35 to 40 different places, Santangelo said.
Arleen Sterling got the message loud and clear when the nightmare reality started in her home.
“You feel as though you do everything you can to prevent them, walking around your house, and checking constantly and lo and behold, you wake up one morning an there’s a tunnel in the house.," Sterling said.
For Sterling, her termite trouble had less to do with the insects and more to do with their removal.
“I thought, ‘Well, I’ll just wait until they attack,’ and sure enough, they came knocking on my door," Sterling said.
In the meantime, she’s following experts’ orders.
“It’s just like insurance for your house - that’s what the contract is for the termites is," Sterling explained. “Just one more thing that you must take care of.”
After Sterling signed a contract with Alpha Pest Control, Seth Newberry, the company’s owner, drilled holes into Sterling’s foundation and sprayed the chemical to dissolve the insects.
“It’s bumper year. We’re having tons of termites, tons of calls about termites, tons of inspections,” Newberry said.
He said the best way to prevent damage is with professional treatment, but homeowners should do everything possible to keep out moisture.
“Your slab should be a little bit exposed so you can see that brick and slab meet,” Newberry said.
A better plan, according to Santangelo, is to play defense before you ever see a bug. Pest experts like Santangelo can plant termite bait stations around your home.
“Our concern is not to try and get them out of our house. Our concern is to kill them and then continue to monitor that system," Santangelo said.
Experts recommended getting your home inspected every year.
The cost for an inspection is usually free of charge.
