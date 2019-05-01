Senate confirms J. Campbell Barker to fill federal judge vacancy in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed J. Campbell Barker to fill a federal judge vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler.
Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, released statements on the confirmation Wednesday.
“Mr. Barker’s record of public service shows his dedication to justice and to his fellow Texans,” Cornyn said in a joint news release from both senators offices. “I’m thankful President Trump and my Senate colleagues supported his nomination, and I congratulate Mr. Barker on his new role.”
Cruz and Cornyn recommended Barker to the president following a review and interview by the Federal Judicial Evaluation Committee.
“Cam Barker is one of the best and brightest legal minds in the Lone Star State,” Cruz said. “I have every confidence his experience and professionalism will serve Texans in Tyler and the entire Eastern District well.”
Barker is the Deputy Solicitor General in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the news release states. He represents the State of Texas in State and Federal courts during appeals and advises on other cases important to the state.
