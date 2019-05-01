Longview hospital stabbing suspect pleads guilty; takes 2 life sentences

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview man who killed two people and injured others in a stabbing rampage at a Longview hospital has pleaded guilty.
Kyron Templeton entered the plea Wednesday morning in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court and received two life sentences in prison.
Templeton was at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview in November 2013 with his mother. Officials say she was about to have a procedure done at the hospital’s ambulatory surgical center when things went terribly wrong.
"The suspect came running, kind of galloping, and continued to say, 'killin' my momma, killin' my momma,' and he got really close to us," says Jana Jackson, who witnessed the stabbings.
Jackson's daughter was getting ready to go into surgery.
"Where we were we could see straight down to where he entered the center. He was pushing and shoving it appeared, now I know that's not what he was doing," Jackson says.
Police say the stabbings happened on the second floor. They say Templeton started stabbing people in the day area pre-op wing and waiting area.
