Little sea lion rescued from California highway

It was too young to be hitchhiking

Little sea lion rescued from California highway
A young sea lion was rescued by the California Highway Patrol along a highway in San Francisco (Source: CHP - San Francisco)
By Ed Payne | May 1, 2019 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 6:04 PM

(Gray News) – A little sea lion got a lot of help this week when it strayed a little too far from the beach.

Motorists found the pup along US 101 in South San Francisco on Tuesday and called the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

“Upon arrival, there were various Samaritan’s that had corralled the sea lion, so it would not get into the traffic lanes,” CHP – San Francisco tweeted.

“Officer (Roger) Pereira opened the door to his patrol vehicle and the sea lion willingly jumped right into the back seat of the patrol vehicle.”

At approximately 8:33 am Officer Pereira #21222 received a call of a sea lion in distress on US-101 northbound, south of...

Posted by CHP - San Francisco on Tuesday, April 30, 2019

The seafaring hitchhiker appeared healthy and uninjured.

The sea lion was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, and was later picked up by the Marine Mammal Center.

It was scheduled for a thorough examination.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.