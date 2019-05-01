LETU choir director to make double debut at famed Carnegie Hall

“It is a great pleasure and privilege to be able to conduct in Carnegie Hall and to perform one of my own pieces there,” he said. "Nearly 20 years ago I brought my Jacksonville Children’s Chorus to New York for a MidAmerica children’s choir festival, and it is great to work with MAP again. What a thrill for my singers and friends to be here, as well as the translator and commentator of the Cambridge Songs manuscript, Dr. Jan Ziolkowsky. Many thanks to those who helped our singers raise the funds to make this trip possible.”