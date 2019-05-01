Gift of Love: Armani

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - As he fastened his rock climbing gear, Armani, 14, told us he isn’t afraid of much.
So tackling the 32-foot wall at Tyler Rock Climb was just another challenge he was willing to beat.
As a child of the foster system for most of his life, the eighth-grader is ready for a new adventure: finding a forever family.
"I just want a family who loves me,” said Armani between climbs. “I really don’t want much more.”
With dreams of becoming a secret service agent, belaying from the tallest points of the gym put the young teen right in his element.
Armani isn’t afraid to ask for help and even if he doesn’t land on his own two feet, he gets back up and tries again.
Armani is a teen who craves instruction and an opportunity to show that he’s learning.
He’s a teen who’d do well with siblings, as he has in his past. Armani has multiple other siblings who are not in the system.
As for parents, he said he hopes for two people who will support him through high school and beyond.
Armani said he does his best not to worry about the future too much. Instead, he focuses his attention on each moment as it comes.
