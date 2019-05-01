First Alert Weather Day in effect Wednesday afternoon into Thursday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this afternoon and evening into tomorrow morning.
An Enhanced Risk for severe storms has been issued for much of East Texas from the Storm Prediction Center. A very unstable atmosphere is in place over East Texas and with multiple rounds of thunderstorms likely, severe storms are possible.
The first chance for storms will be along and north of Interstate 20 through early afternoon today. A few storms could develop along outflow boundaries that moved into East Texas from the heavy thunderstorms north of the Red River this morning. More thunderstorms will develop to the west of Dallas-Fort Worth this afternoon and move into East Texas late this evening and overnight tonight.
A break in the rain is possible by late tomorrow morning, but more waves of heavy rainfall will be likely tomorrow afternoon and evening as well as into Friday. The main threats with any thunderstorms moving into East Texas will be high winds, small hail and isolated tornadoes.
A generally high threat of flash flooding will also be in the forecast through the end of the week.
