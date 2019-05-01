East Texas (KLTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 7 AM ON THURSDAY. Here is the Weather Where You Live... We have not seen any thunderstorms form in East Texas this afternoon so far, at least as of 2 PM, but we are anticipating strong to severe storms to move into the northern sections of East Texas late this afternoon and into the evening hours. A strong upper-level disturbance is expected to move through tonight. As this happens, strong to severe storms are likely. Very gusty winds, up to 70 mph will be possible in/near the strongest storms. With our ground being nearly saturated from previous rainfall, a flash flooding risk is expected as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of East Texas under an ENHANCED Risk of severe weather through tonight. This means there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather in/near your area. We will monitor this very closely for you. Wind and Flash Flooding are the greatest risks, however, an isolated tornado is certainly NOT out of the question, neither is some pockets of large hail. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days should be from 2.50″ to nearly 6.00″. Some areas may see more than that. Please remain Weather Alert overnight tonight. Another series of upper-level disturbances will move overhead very late on Thursday and into Friday morning. There will be another chance for scattered to isolated thunderstorms during this time frame. We are monitoring this for a First Alert Weather Day, but for now, it is a RED diamond on the Disruptive Weather Outlook Graphic. Please stay tuned. This is a VERY difficult forecast. Once a cold front moves through on Saturday morning, the weather should quiet down for a few days, before more rain moves back into our area on Tuesday and Wednesday.