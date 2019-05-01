City of Tyler: Sewer main collapses, spilling 100,000 gallons of waste

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A 42-inch sewer main collapsed Tuesday at a City of Tyler Water Utilities plant, spilling more than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage.
The City of Tyler released a statement on the spill Wednesday, saying the spill was the result of erosion from heavy rainfall.
According to a city news release, the spill happened at about 5 p.m. at Blackfork Creek, about 300 yards northwest of 1630 West Northwest Loop 323 in Tyler. More than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage were spilled.
The spill has not been contained at this time and the city has initiated increased monitoring of water supply systems. Pumps and equipment are en route to fix the break and emergency repairs to the pipe are being coordinated with Shull Construction.
Tyler Water Utilities is providing cleanup and monitoring the water conditions upstream and downstream of the discharge for the next few days to ensur the water quality has not been compromised.
The spill will be contained once by-pass pumps are installed, the news release stated.
The incident has been reported to the Texas Commission on the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The city says local government officials were notified, in addition to the TCEQ.
City officials are encouraging residents to do the following:
- Don’t swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes.
- Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
- The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
