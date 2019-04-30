101-year-old ‘Running Man’ encourages Tyler students to never give up

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - At more than a century old, Orville Rogers is not only still running races, he’s winning them.
“Physical fitness is not a destination, it’s a journey," Rogers said.
The 101-year-old is known as 'The Running Man’. He holds 18 world records in USATF indoor track and field competitions for his age level.
Rogers was in Tyler on Tuesday to present fitness awards to students at Grace Community School.
“I’m delighted to be here with you,” Rogers said. “As a matter of fact, I’m delighted to be anywhere at my age.”
Ironically, he presented 101 students with the Superior Cougar Fitness Award for achieving high standards in fitness. Second grader Ellie Butts was one of them.
“I think that it’s cool that he’s 101 and still running,” she said.
Rogers encouraged students to always finish strong, stressing the importance of perseverance
“I think perseverance is overlooked sometimes," Rogers said. “In the opportunities to develop either in the exercise field or any field in life. Persistence is a valuable asset. Just keep at it, never give up."
Rogers plans on running another big race in July. And yes, he’s hoping to set yet another world record.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.