Longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America to open in Gatlinburg, TN

GATLINBURG, TN (WVLT/Gray News) – Eastern Tennessee will soon add a new attraction to the region’s host of amusement parks, country music reviews and vacation rentals.
The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced the grand opening of its new SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.
The SkyBridge officially opens to the public on the afternoon of May 17.
It measures 680 feet long and has glass floor panels at its highest point, which is some 140 feet above the valley below.
The area around the bridge also features an observation area, snack shop and bar and gift shop.
"The Gatlinburg SkyLift is an instantly recognizable landmark in the downtown area, and we wanted to preserve its history and all treasured memories in our expansion," said General Manager Randy Watson in a news release.
Since the November 2016 wildfires, visitors have been unable to get off the SkyLift at the top of the ride. With the grand opening, however, visitors will now have access to all three attractions for one price, the park said.
