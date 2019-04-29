Palestine elementary student found with unloaded gun in backpack

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Staff members at a Palestine elementary school discovered a gun on campus on Monday.
According to the school district’s post on Facebook, staff members at Southside Elementary found a pistol in a child’s backpack. The gun, backpack, and student were taken to the school office, the post said, and administration contacted the child’s parent.
School officials said the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any ammunition. The school district and Palestine Police Department are investigating the situation. They said that at this time, it does not appear that the child meant any harm to anyone. Chief Andy Harvey with Palestine Police Department says that no arrests have been made.
We will continue to update this story.
