Failed and Forgotten

In 2017, more than 100 children in Ohio either drowned or died in unsafe sleeping conditions such as sharing a bed with an adult. County coroners noted the circumstances of these child fatalities in death records. All of these cases were ruled as either accidental deaths or the manner of death could not be determined. This map gives the ages and sex of these children and how their deaths occurred according to a database of death records from the Ohio Department of Health. Two children who lived in Michigan died in Ohio, making their deaths part of Ohio’s count. The location of each dot is based on the ZIP code in which they lived and does not pinpoint a precise location. In some cases, a dot may have details on more than one death.