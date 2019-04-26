Scholarships up for grabs at Kilgore College gaming tournament

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Ready. Set. Play. Kilgore College is giving gamers a chance to win scholarship money this weekend.
The Kilgore College Gamers Guild will host a gaming tournament Saturday. The group will award $4,000 in scholarships to the top five winners.
The winners also will be eligible to join KC’s new collegiate eSports team next year.
“Collegiate eSports competitions are growing nationwide,” said Dr. Ginger Dennis, program director for Computer and Information Technology. "We are hoping to attract students to this tournament who are serious about competitive gaming, and who will help us form a winning, competitive eSports team.”
First place in Saturday’s tournament will receive a $1,500 scholarship to KC, second place will receive $1,000 and third through fifth place will receive $500.
The tournament is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Devall Ballroom on the KC campus. It’s open to KC students and high school juniors and seniors. Registration for contestants will begin at 10 a.m. in the ballroom.
The tournament will feature Overwatch for Xbox in a one-versus-one double-elimination format. Other featured competitive games at the tournament will include Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Tekken 7.
Non-competitive games will also be played including a chess tournament and card tournaments for Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Magic: The Gathering.
Door prizes will be provided and tacos will be available for purchase from the KC student organization, Latinos en Accion.
Click here for more information or to register for the tournament.
