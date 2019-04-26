Dinner in 10: Thin crust Southwestern pizza by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This thin crust Southwestern pizza is a great idea for a weekend by the pool with a cold drink, or a cozy dinner around the kitchen table. The nicest thing about it is that you can have it on the table in about ten minutes!
Thin crust Southwestern pizza
Ingredients
1 thin crust Boboli-style pizza crust (usually found near the pasta)
1 cup red enchilada sauce
1/2 to 3/4 cup refried beans - I use black in this recipe
1 1/2 to 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese
1/2 cup chopped pickled jalapenos, drained
1 small can diced greeen chiles, drained
Large handful of fresh arugula
red pepper flakes, for added heat
2 tablespoons chopped or sliced black olives, drained
Method:
Prehead oven to 425, and line round pizza pan or stone with sheet of parchment paper.
Place the crust on the paper in center of pan, then spread with the black refried beans and enchilada sauce.
Spread the cheese evenly across the crust, then top with the jalapenos, green chiles, and arugula.
Sprinkle with the black olives and, if you’d like more heat, sprinkle with up to a teaspoon of red pepper flakes.
Bake at 425 for 8 to 10 minutes, until everything is melted together and edges are golden brown.
These crusts often come in a two pack, so double the other ingredients to make two.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.