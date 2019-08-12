East Texas Ag News: Cattle and hay numbers for the week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
All feeder steers and heifer weight class price averages ended a full 2 to 4 dollars higher. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
The slaughter cow and slaughter bull demand was also strong as both finished a dollar fifty to 2 dollars higher.
Buying activity was brisk with good demand on feeder calf classes.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes traded steady on light movement, and coastal bermuda producers in the north and east have been dodging tornado weather which makes cutting and baling the first crop delayed.
Most hay has been contracted or sold out as the wait for new crop continues.
