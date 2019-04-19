Tri-tip roast with Rosemary-garlic vegetables by Texas Beef Council

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill shares a simple recipe so you can make a tasty roast perfect for your Easter celebration: Beef Tri-tip roast with rosemary-garlic vegetables. It looks impressive, but the preparation is quite simple!
Tri-tip roast with Rosemary-garlic vegetables
Ingredients
· 1 beef tri-tip roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved
· 2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths
· 2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges
· 2 cloves garlic, minced
· 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.
2. Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables on rack around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
3. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
4. Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.
