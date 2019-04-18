Cowboys, Texans release 2019 schedules

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The NFL has released the schedules for all 32 clubs eight days before the annual NFL Draft.
Here is the schedule for the Cowboys:
Sept. 8 NY GIANTS 3:25 pm
Sept. 15 at Washington 12:00 pm
Sept. 22 MIAMI 12:00 pm
Sept. 29 at New Orleans 7:20 pm
Oct. 6 GREEN BAY 3:25 pm
Oct. 13 at NY Jets 3:25 pm
Oct. 20 PHILADELPHIA 7:20 pm
BYE
Nov. 4 at NY Giants 7:15 pm
Nov. 10 MINNESOTA 7:20 pm
Nov. 17 at Detroit 12:00 pm
Nov. 24 at New England 3:25
Nov. 28 BUFFALO 3:30 pm
Dec. 5 at Chicago 7:20 pm
Dec. 15 LA Rams 3:25 pm
Dec. 22 at Philadelphia 3:25 pm
Dec. 29 Washington
Here is the Houston Texans schedule:
Sept. 9 at New Orleans 6:10 pm
Sept. 15 Jacksonville 12:00 pm
Sept. 22 at LA Chargers 3:25 pm
Sept. 29 Carolina 12:00 pm
Oct. 6 Atlanta 12:00 pm
Oct. 13 at Kansas City 12:00 pm
Oct. 20 at Indianapolis 12:00 pm
Oct. 27 Oakland 12:00 pm
Nov. 3 vs Jacksonville 8:30 am at Wembley Stadium, London
BYE
Nov. 17 at Baltimore 12:00 pm
Nov. 21 Indianapolis 7:20 pm
Dec. 01 New England 7:20 pm
Dec. 08 Denver Broncos 12:00 pm
Dec. 15 at Tennessee 12:00 pm
Dec. 22 at Tampa Bay TBD
Dec. 29 Tennesse 12:00 pm
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.