Alto ISD: Classes to resume Monday following building inspections

ALTO, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Classes will resume for Alto ISD next week after their campuses sustained damage during the storms.
According to Alto ISD, their buildings underwent an inspection on Monday. They reported that the elementary and middle school buildings passed the inspections, not having sustained any significant damage.
However, the high school building must undergo further inspections throughout the week. The National Weather Service reported the walls of the gymnasium collapsed when an EF-3 tornado blew through the campus.
Alto ISD reported classes will resume on April 22.
They reported they will relocate all high school classes to the other campuses.
“We are diligently working to create a schedule that ensures all students are able to complete the school year successfully,” stated Alto ISD in a Facebook post.
Alto ISD also asked for any staff or student’s family that have been displaced to notify the school via Facebook Messenger or emailing kbradshw@altos.esc7.net. They said they will do their best to make transportation arrangements for all students.
